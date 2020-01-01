Sunderland urged Gyan to accept Al-Ain bid

The Ghanaian forward had settled well at the Stadium of Light, but was still sold within a year

Asamoah Gyan has opened up about how an irresistible offer by Al-Ain made Sunderland part with him after a just one season on Tyneside.

The 34-year-old Ghanaian arrived at the Stadium of Light from during the 2010-11 season after a strong performance at the World Cup, in which the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals but lost via penalties to .

Gyan scored 10 Premier League goals in 31 outings with the Black Cats finishing in an impressive 10th position.

Gyan's presence took some of the limelight away from Darren Bent who was the top striker prior to Gyan's arrival. Bent left for in January 2011 after submitting a transfer request, making Gyan the number one forward at the club.

Al-Ain approached Sunderland to take Gyan on loan the following season, which was approved and after scoring 22 goals, he moved permanently to the Abu-Dhabi based outfit.

"When a player is performing definitely clubs will come chasing and the deal from looked very good,” Gyan told GTV Sports Plus.

“I was going for one season for six million pounds and they [Sunderland] were interested because it was good money, they were even pushing for the move because the money involved was good for a loan deal.

"Personally I was concerned about the fans, about how they will feel and whether they will be happy if I move because I was the top man there, Darren Bent had left so I was their lead man and they liked me.

“But they [Sunderland] told they knew how to deal with the fans and that I should accept the move to UAE.

“I went there and the atmosphere was great and I felt in love with the team and the fans. They treated me well so I decided to stay after my loan deal.”

Gyan's most successful stint in his club career came with Al-Ain, where he won five titles and scored a staggering 123 goals in 123 appearances.

The international then went on to play for Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahli Dubai, Kayserispor and .