Sunderland have major news on Brian Brobbey’s injury: ‘He said to us straight away...’

Brian Brobbey's injury is not too bad, Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Brobbey went off in the first half of the Nations League match against Germany two weeks ago with a hamstring injury.

The Netherlands striker returned straight to England and started his recovery there. The match against Brighton & Hove Albion next Saturday will come too soon for Brobbey, but after that he is expected back quickly.

"After seeing the footage, we did briefly fear a serious injury, but Brobbey said straight after the match that it was nothing major," Le Bris began.

"He said he has had this injury more often before. He assured us that it is nothing serious. We are taking no risks with him, but it certainly will not take long," he concluded.

Signed from Ajax in the summer of 2025 for €20 million, Brobbey settled quickly at Sunderland. This season he has scored three times in five Premier League matches.