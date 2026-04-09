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Fenerbahce SK v Galatasaray SK - Trendyol Süper LigGetty Images Sport

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Süper Lig: all the broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting the matches live on TV and via livestream? If you’re a football fan in Germany, the Netherlands, or anywhere else in Europe, you need to know where to watch every kick, goal, and dramatic late-game save from Turkey’s top division. Thankfully, the list of broadcasters is both comprehensive and accessible, giving you multiple ways to enjoy the action no matter your location or device. For television viewers, the main channel to tune into is Sport1, which holds the rights to a significant number of matches each round. Its sister service, Sport1+, complements the coverage by airing additional fixtures in high definition. Subscribers of the DAZN streaming platform are also in luck: the service streams every single Süper Lig match live, on demand, and across a variety of connected devices. This means you can watch on your smart TV, laptop, smartphone, or even a compatible gaming console-perfect for those who prefer to stream rather than sit in front of a traditional set. Outside Germany, Dutch audiences can turn to Fox Sports, which carries a selection of the most anticipated games each week. Further afield, Eurosport provides pan-European coverage, ensuring that expats and passionate football followers throughout the continent can stay connected to the league’s excitement. All of these channels and platforms typically offer both English- and Turkish-language commentary, giving you the flexibility to choose the audio feed that suits your preferences. When it comes to streaming, each broadcaster’s app is optimised for smooth playback, even on mobile networks, though a stable Wi-Fi connection is always recommended for the best experience. Most services also allow you to cast the feed to a larger screen using devices like Google Chromecast or Apple TV, making it simple to switch from a small-screen to a living-room setup without missing a moment. In short, whether you rely on a traditional TV subscription, a modern streaming platform, or a combination of both, watching Süper Lig has never been easier. By checking the schedules on the official websites or apps of the broadcasters listed here, you can ensure that you’re always just a click or a tap away from the next thrilling match

Super Lig

Here you can find all the information you need about watching Süper Lig matches on TV and via live stream. Whether you’re relaxing at home or catching the action on the go, we’ve got you covered with clear details on broadcast schedules, streaming platforms and viewing options. Our guide eliminates the guesswork, giving you confident, authoritative answers so you never miss a goal, a tackle or a dramatic late winner. From kick-off to the final whistle, stay connected to the passion and skill of Turkish football with our concise, easy-to-read overview.

The Turkish Süper Lig has generated a global sensation and thrilled football fans, largely thanks to the numerous big names who have graced the competition in recent years. 

If you’re eager to watch every goal and dramatic finish live, you need to know where to tune in.

Below, you’ll find every broadcast detail at a glance: which channels are showing the matches live on TV and which platforms are streaming them online.

Below is a concise overview of the broadcast rights.

The Turkish Süper Lig is not broadcast live on free-to-air TV in Germany. Even well-known providers such as DAZN, Sky or SportDigital, which show numerous international leagues and competitions, do not hold the broadcasting rights to the Süper Lig. These are held exclusively by beIN Sports.

The only way to watch the action live in Germany is through Digiturk Euro, the international streaming arm of beIN Sports, which carries every match legally. Digiturk, Turkey’s largest pay-TV platform, is therefore the only legal route for German fans to follow every match live. Beyond the Süper Lig, the Digiturk Euro subscription bundles additional Turkish TV channels, giving viewers a broader slice of domestic sport and entertainment. To access the action, supporters must opt for the Digiturk Euro plan that includes the dedicated Sports Package; the annual fee is set at €99.90, providing 12 months of uninterrupted coverage. As always, viewers should check the latest schedule on the official Digiturk website before signing up, as channel line-ups and pricing may evolve during the season. With this clear overview, German football fans can make an informed decision and ensure they never miss a goal.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN. Get NordVPN to watch Süper Lig matches on the go.

Süper Lig: all broadcast details at a glance. Who is showing the matches live on TV and via livestream? Here’s the definitive overview. With the right virtual private network (VPN), football fans can bypass regional blackouts and enjoy every kick, goal, and celebration as though they were in the stadium. A VPN encrypts your internet connection and routes it through a server in another country, effectively tricking the broadcaster into thinking you’re in a different location. This simple workaround is perfectly legal in most markets, and it works across smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and streaming devices. When it comes to Süper Lig, demand for reliable access is high. Turkish football’s top division features fierce derbies, star-studded line-ups, and passionate crowds, yet many international viewers miss out because of exclusive territorial rights. By connecting to a VPN server in Turkey, fans in Europe, Asia, or the Americas can unlock the same live feeds that locals enjoy, complete with expert commentary and high-definition picture quality. 

FactQuick facts
OrganiserTurkish Football Federation (TFF)
First edition21 February 1959
A total of 18 clubs compete in the competition.18
The competition is structured as a single-round-robin format, meaning each club faces every other club once, resulting in a total of 34 matchdays for the entire campaign.34
Record appearancesUmut Bulut (515)
Top goalscorerHakan Sukür (249). These landmarks underscore the pair’s enduring influence on Turkish football.
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