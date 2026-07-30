Newcastle United are preparing to change the man at the top of their coaching staff roughly three weeks before the new season kicks off. English manager Eddie Howe has moved close to ending his tenure, and the club's board have entered advanced negotiations with German coach Matthias Jaissle, manager of Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, to lead the Magpies through the next phase.

"The Athletic" revealed today, Thursday, that Eddie Howe has decided to leave his position as Newcastle United manager in the coming days, ending five years at the head of the coaching staff despite expressing a desire to continue after last season.

According to the report, the 48-year-old told the board he wanted to step away from football for a period and rest. The decision came amicably, and Newcastle had already prepared a plan to deal with his departure.

Talks between Newcastle and Jaissle, the man in charge at Al-Ahli, have reached an advanced stage as the club line him up to take technical responsibility for the team.

Saudi press reports had earlier made clear that Jaissle had not agreed a renewal with the Al-Ahli board, with the two sides at odds over some clauses of the new contract.

At 38, Jaissle ranks among the brightest rising coaches in Europe. He led Al-Ahli to the AFC Champions League Elite title in both the 2025 and 2026 editions, and it is worth flagging that Al-Ahli and Newcastle share the same majority owner: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Before Al-Ahli, the German made his name with Red Bull Salzburg. He won the Austrian league title in two consecutive seasons along with the Austrian Cup, then moved to the Saudi club in 2023, where he built an attacking style based on high pressing.

Howe had taken over at Newcastle in November 2021 as successor to Steve Bruce, following the Public Investment Fund's takeover, with the team sitting nineteenth in the Premier League table.

The Englishman saved the team from relegation in his first season, then led them to fourth place in 2022-2023 and qualification for the Champions League, before finishing one of the following seasons among the top five.

He also wrote his name into Newcastle's history by winning the English Football League Cup in 2025 at the expense of Liverpool. That delivered the club's first major domestic title since 1955 and their first trophy in 70 years.

Last season told a very different story. Newcastle finished the Premier League in twelfth and crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16, beaten 8-3 on aggregate by Barcelona. Just five wins in their final 17 league matches ramped up the pressure on the manager's future.

Even so, club officials agreed in meetings after the season, attended by a delegation from the Public Investment Fund, to give Howe a fresh chance, while accepting that the results had not been good enough.

His potential departure comes during a busy summer of transfers. Newcastle have sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for 69.3 million pounds sterling and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham for 100 million pounds sterling, and they now face the risk of losing Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes, wanted by Arsenal, who reports say is keen on a move to the Premier League champions.

Two spells with Bournemouth, split by a short period at Burnley, preceded Howe's journey with Newcastle. That journey is expected to end officially in the coming days.