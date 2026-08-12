According to information from Sport Bild, Cologne have identified Marcel Regula as the man to fill a potentially vacant spot in the Billy Goats squad.

Sporting director Thomas Kessler has already held concrete talks with the player's camp over a possible move and is in direct contact with his club, Zaglebie Lubin. The 19-year-old Poland talent would cost a hefty €8 million, which would make Regula the third-most expensive signing in the cathedral city's club history if he joins, behind Jhon Cordoba (€17 million, from Mainz 05 in 2017/18) and club icon Lukas Podolski (€10 million, from Bayern Munich in 2009/10).

For Cologne, that expensive deal is only possible if they sell El Mala. Kessler therefore has to wait for a final agreement with Borussia Dortmund, who according to matching media reports have raised their offer again.

Will Said El Mala become Borussia Dortmund's new record transfer?

That new offer is said to be worth a base fee of €50 million plus bonuses, which would currently meet the club's lofty demands. El Mala would then become Borussia Dortmund's new record transfer, overtaking Ousmane Dembele (€35 million, from Stade Rennes in 2016). According to information from Sport Bild, the high investment is also driven by the potential increase in value that is to be expected from the Germany Under-21 international.

There is, however, a curious Borussia Dortmund link to Cologne's alleged target Regula. As meczyki.pl reported at the start of August, Borussia also showed interest in signing the teenager. The club had even confirmed this to the Polish sports portal. Dortmund's full focus has since shifted to El Mala, with whom an agreement on the contract terms is also said to have been in place for some time.

Primarily an attacking midfielder and less at home out wide than El Mala, Regula registered 12 goal involvements in 32 appearances for Zaglebie Lubin last season. He has also already scored once in the still young Ekstraklasa season.

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