Subhash Bhowmick on Robbie Fowler: A legendary striker but not a proven coach

The veteran tactician gives more points to Habas than Fowler...

Subhash Bhowmick is revered by most EastBengal fans as it was under his guidance that the Red and Golds won two National Football League (NFL) titles and the prestigious ASEAN Cup. But the experienced manager is not convinced by the credentials of Robbie Fowler as a coach.

Bhowmick feels that the yardstick of a good coach is the number of silverware that he has won the former striker is yet to win a title in his short managerial career.

"Fowler has to prove himself as a coach. I don't think he has won any major silverware. But as a striker, he was one of the best. He has to win trophies to prove himself," stated the former coach without mincing any word.

Fowler started his coaching stint when he was appointed as the player-manager of Muangthong United, in . Under his tutelage, the club won and drew four matches each and lost on five occasions. In 2019, he once again took up a managerial job at Brisbane Roar and guided them to a fourth position finish. In 22 matches his team won 10, drew five and lost seven times.

On Friday evening, the 45-year-old would start his East Bengal career and in the very first match, he has to prove his mettle against arch-rivals . Bhowmick feels that it is both a boon and a bane that the century-old club is starting their campaign so late.

"It has both advantages and disadvantages. As they say, a known enemy is better than an unknown friend. They also have the advantage that they have watched their opponent in action. So, accordingly, they can strategise. But again, they will be rusty in the first match. Most teams have looked like that in their first match," opined the former international.

However, Bhowmick had no qualms in accepting that Habas is ahead in the tactical battle against Fowler. He believes that the Spaniard knows how to churn out results and is a proven candidate with two ISL ( ) titles.

"Habas knows how to win. He has won trophies. Defensively, his teams are hard to break down. In the previous match, ' Ritwick (Das) got a chance but it is very difficult to create chances against Habas' team. His teams are defensively very well-disciplined."

Against Kerala Blasters, Habas' men dug deep and relied on counter-attacks to create goal-scoring opportunities. They looked well-drilled and goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya was hardly-troubled by the Men in Yellow. With a prolific striker like Roy Krishna leading the lines, they got the breakthrough in the 67th minute, making the most of a miscommunication between two Blasters players.

Just like Kibu Vicuna, Fowler also likes his teams to have the ball and control the game.

Taking a cue from Bagan's opening game, the British coach must have noticed that Habas would not mind them dominating proceedings but is lethal on the breakaway. It remains to be seen whether Fowler can start his East Bengal stint with a bang.