Stunning surprise looms in Madrid: Pérez plans a signing beyond all expectations

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Signs of an unexpected move have begun to take shape at Real Madrid, after English journalist Nick Harris revealed a new direction from Florentino Pérez, the club's president, regarding a potential signing that could significantly change the team's plans for next season and open the door to a major surprise in the transfer market.

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Writing on social media, Harris said a source who recently had lunch with the Real Madrid president told him Pérez is increasingly convinced that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could be wearing the club's shirt next season. The Norwegian, he added, tops the Madrid board's list of targets.

Harris also claimed that agents of several City players have already started exploring free transfers for their clients. They're bracing for the English club's situation to get messier as the case over alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations rumbles on.

Changes in Real's attack

Bringing Haaland to the Santiago Bernabéu wouldn't be simple, though. Tactically, it could force a reshuffle of Madrid's attack, with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior already in the squad.

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Vinícius could be among the leading candidates to leave if Real Madrid move for the Norwegian, according to speculation. His exit would either free up a place in the line-up or ease the wage burden of the squad's stars.

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Madrid are hardly short of forwards. Mbappé, Vinícius, Diomande, Rodrygo, Carlos Espí, Endrick and Brahim Díaz are all on the books, so signing Haaland would mean more than just getting the deal done: the club would also have to settle the futures of some current players.

Mbappé's position

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Then there's Mbappé himself. Reports suggest he's uncomfortable playing on the left wing for France, where Zinedine Zidane has deployed him, which raises questions over whether he'd accept a return to that role at Real Madrid to accommodate Haaland.

Haaland, for his part, isn't thought to be against a move to Madrid. Press reports point to his father's repeated visits to the club's Valdebebas training ground this season as evidence.

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Much hinges on Manchester City's situation and the sanctions they could face. According to Harris, Real Madrid are watching how the case affects the future of City's players, with Haaland at the top of their list.