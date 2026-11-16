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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Stunning surprise looms in Madrid: Pérez plans a signing beyond all expectations

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Signs of an unexpected move have begun to take shape at Real Madrid, after English journalist Nick Harris revealed a new direction from Florentino Pérez, the club's president, regarding a potential signing that could significantly change the team's plans for next season and open the door to a major surprise in the transfer market.

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Writing on social media, Harris said a source who recently had lunch with the Real Madrid president told him Pérez is increasingly convinced that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could be wearing the club's shirt next season. The Norwegian, he added, tops the Madrid board's list of targets.

Harris also claimed that agents of several City players have already started exploring free transfers for their clients. They're bracing for the English club's situation to get messier as the case over alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations rumbles on.

Changes in Real's attack

Bringing Haaland to the Santiago Bernabéu wouldn't be simple, though. Tactically, it could force a reshuffle of Madrid's attack, with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior already in the squad.

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Vinícius could be among the leading candidates to leave if Real Madrid move for the Norwegian, according to speculation. His exit would either free up a place in the line-up or ease the wage burden of the squad's stars.

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Madrid are hardly short of forwards. Mbappé, Vinícius, Diomande, Rodrygo, Carlos Espí, Endrick and Brahim Díaz are all on the books, so signing Haaland would mean more than just getting the deal done: the club would also have to settle the futures of some current players.

Mbappé's position

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Then there's Mbappé himself. Reports suggest he's uncomfortable playing on the left wing for France, where Zinedine Zidane has deployed him, which raises questions over whether he'd accept a return to that role at Real Madrid to accommodate Haaland.

Haaland, for his part, isn't thought to be against a move to Madrid. Press reports point to his father's repeated visits to the club's Valdebebas training ground this season as evidence.

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Much hinges on Manchester City's situation and the sanctions they could face. According to Harris, Real Madrid are watching how the case affects the future of City's players, with Haaland at the top of their list.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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