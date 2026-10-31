Referee Cordero Vega took charge of Barcelona's 6-1 win over Deportivo Alavés at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 11th round of La Liga.

Specialist website "Archivo VAR", which focuses on controversial refereeing incidents, handed Cordero Vega a rating of 6.75 out of 10.

Archivo VAR praised a solid showing from the official. He rarely had to intervene, save for a handful of incidents that warranted a yellow card for the deliberate stopping of counter-attacks or fouls committed at key moments.

Cordero Vega kept his composure throughout and waved away minor contacts, with the result settled inside the first half.

There was no real controversy. The only flashpoint came when VAR stepped in to confirm Lamine Yamal's second-half goal, with replays showing the forward had timed his run correctly and was not offside.