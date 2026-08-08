Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has revealed just how quickly the Mohamed Salah signing paid off, confirming that fan excitement over the deal drove season subscription sales to a remarkable figure within days.

Speaking to Turkey's "HT Spor" channel, Doğan said the club sold season subscriptions worth close to 550 million Turkish lira (around 11.5 million dollars) within just three days of announcing Salah's arrival. That figure does not even include sales of shirts bearing the Egyptian star's name, which the club has yet to tally.

Subscriptions alone have already covered more than half the annual cost of the Salah deal, the Trabzonspor president added. The club is now targeting 25,000 season subscriptions to cover it in full.

Doğan praised fan support that he said exceeded the management's expectations. Trabzon's supporters had been longing to sign a star of Salah's calibre, he confirmed, and the coaching staff had been waiting for a deal of this level too.

The management knew in advance how badly the fans wanted a marquee signing, he said, but nobody expected a reaction on this scale and at this speed. He thanked the supporters who "did not disappoint us".

Read also: To Madrid? A new development in Osimhen's future

Categorical denial, and legal action

The Trabzonspor president then categorically denied that the club received any government funding to help complete the Salah deal, confirming that its treasury took in "a single lira" from no government body.

Doğan branded the claims of government financial support "a big and unethical lie", and challenged those pushing them to produce any evidence.

He also responded to social media chatter about Salah's salary being seized, insisting such a thing is legally impossible. The club has taken legal measures and filed a complaint against the parties who published it, he revealed.

Spreading this news through the media and major channels drew his criticism too, with the president arguing that it damages the image of Turkish football.

Trabzonspor announced the signing of Mohamed Salah late last week on a free transfer for two seasons. It ranks among the club's most prominent deals in recent times.

Read also: Imminent failure: Barcelona prepares two deals with the "Álvarez" budget