Dani Olmo has a contract with Barcelona running until 2030, yet talk of interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs has ramped up in recent days. Bayern Munich lead the queue. Olmo wants more regular game time, and nothing guarantees him a starting spot under Hansi Flick while Fermin Lopez pushes him so hard for the playmaker role.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Olmo is a priority for Bayern Munich next season. The Bavarian board reckon Jamal Musiala or Michael Olise, or even both, could leave, despite the pair ranking among their most prominent players and being capable of making the difference in a side chasing every title.

Lose one or both of them and Bayern will move for Dani Olmo. Their interest in the Spanish playmaker is genuine.

A pivotal figure behind Bayern's interest

One man sits behind Bayern Munich's pursuit of Olmo: Max Eberl, the German club's sporting director.

Eberl was working at Borussia Monchengladbach when Olmo was at Dinamo Zagreb, before the forward's move to Leipzig. The pair then spent a year together at Leipzig.

The German official holds Olmo in high regard, the two enjoy a good relationship, and Eberl greatly admires his style of play.

Any move to Munich hinges on two basic conditions: Barcelona agreeing to sell, and the player wanting out.

On that front, "Sport" explain that emotionally there is almost no chance of Olmo leaving, given how strongly attached he is to Barcelona. Rational calculations may leave a slim margin, though, because of certain details that have emerged this season.

A departure still looks difficult. Olmo went to enormous lengths to fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona's first team, forced into moves to Croatia and Germany before he could achieve his goal.

A pivotal point regarding the Ballon d'Or

Difficult does not mean impossible, and the length of the season leaves plenty of time for the Olmo-Fermin Lopez battle for the playmaker role to twist again.

The newspaper indicate that Olmo wants more regular playing time, something he already enjoys with the Spanish national team, where he is central to Luis de la Fuente's plans.

Among the details raised by "Sport" was the angry reaction of Barcelona officials to the exclusion of Raphinha and Pedri from the final list of thirty nominees for the Ballon d'Or, a stance the newspaper considered entirely justified. No similar reaction came with regard to Dani Olmo. Nobody inside the club even raised the question of whether he deserved a place on the list, despite what he produced at the World Cup, alongside his performance levels during the season with the Catalan side.

"Sport" still stress that these details are not enough to push Olmo into considering an exit. The most significant new development is this: Bayern Munich intend to do everything in their power to sign him.



