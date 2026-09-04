Real Madrid will attempt to overcome a stubborn hoodoo when they travel to face Real Betis in La Liga on Friday evening, given the history of meetings between the two sides in recent seasons.

José Mourinho's Merengue have taken maximum points from their opening three La Liga matches this season, but a tough test awaits today.

Real Betis have taken points in five of the last seven meetings with Real Madrid in La Liga, according to Opta, recording one win, four draws and two defeats.

Since the 2022-2023 season, only Atlético Madrid have troubled Real Madrid as often as Betis. Madrid have dropped points in eight matches against each, and in five against Rayo Vallecano.

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Los Blancos have failed to win any of their last four visits to Real Betis's stadium in La Liga, drawing three and losing one. It's a startling drop-off after they won five of their previous six trips to the Andalusian side in the competition, losing just once.

Wind the clock back to February 1999 for the last time Real Madrid went five consecutive top-flight visits to Betis without a win, when they drew three and lost two.

Andalusia has otherwise been kind to them. Real Madrid have taken points in 21 of their last 22 visits to Andalusian teams in La Liga, winning 16 and drawing five, with the only blemish a 1-2 defeat to Real Betis in March 2025.

That run followed a leaner spell between 2018 and 2020, when the Merengue lost three of five away matches against Andalusian clubs and won just two.

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