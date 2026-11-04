Strong first half enough for Arsenal as they stay hot on the heels of PSG and Real Madrid

Arsenal followed their 1-0 victory over Liverpool three days earlier with a 2-1 Champions League win at Slavia Prague on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta's side sit third with ten points from four matches.

In Prague, the Premier League leaders made an ideal start. Viktor Gyökeres sent Noni Madueke through and the winger finished emphatically. Goalkeeper Nazar Domchak later denied Gyökeres, Mikel Merino headed narrowly over and Eberechi Eze had a shot cleared off the line. Arsenal dominated the first half.

Arsenal doubled their lead late in the first half. Merino found Gyökeres in the penalty area and the Swedish forward scored via the post. Slavia's task had become much harder.

After the break, Slavia came out fired up, but David Raya kept out a powerful shot from Oskar Kubiak. Arsenal coped with the Czech side's attacking push and looked for space behind the Slavia defence.

Arteta made several substitutions after an hour, with Saturday's visit of Hull City in mind. Cristhian Mosquera and Christos Tzolis replaced Ezri Konsa and Eze. Time was running out for Slavia, who fought bravely but could not find a goal to close the gap.

When Wiktor Nowak went to ground in the penalty area, Slavia appealed for a penalty. The officials consulted VAR but awarded no penalty, angering the home supporters.

Nowak did make it 1-2, but Arsenal held on fairly comfortably. They have ten points in the Champions League, just behind Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Borussia Dortmund visit London in three weeks.