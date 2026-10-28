"I've seen a lot of people talking about the Ballon d'Or gala and some getting upset over trivial things. So I wanted to clear a few things up," Henry began in a video on Instagram.

First, he turned to Lamine Yamal. At the start of the ceremony, the Barcelona star collected the Kopa Trophy for the world's best under-21 player for the third successive time. Henry, who hosted the evening alongside British presenter Kate Scott, asked with a slightly provocative twinkle in his eye: "Is that the award you really wanted tonight?"

Lamine Yamal had fancied his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, which was presented later. But Henry rejected criticism that he had been trying to draw another bold statement from the 19-year-old, who had made several such remarks beforehand. "I wasn't trying to bring out his ego at all," Henry stressed. "I can understand if you didn't like the joke. But please don't claim that."

Thierry Henry raves about Lamine Yamal: "I love him"

Henry, the former French world-class striker, described himself as "a big fan" of Lamine Yamal. "He's an incredible player and one of those I'd pay to watch. I love him. I simply asked him whether that was really the award he wanted, because I knew the biggest prize was still to come. Unfortunately, he didn't win."

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Lamine Yamal ultimately finished third, behind Kylian Mbappe and winner Harry Kane. Some people had also apparently taken issue with how Henry treated newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner Kane, objecting to his open preference for his French compatriots Mbappe and Michael Olise to win.

"I said to Kane: 'You are a worthy winner. You deserve it and you show that dedication and hard work are talents. Well done, Harry Kane.' And, by the way, I've called him Sir Harry Kane since the World Cup," Henry stressed, making clear how highly he rates the Bayern Munich striker. Kane himself had seemed completely relaxed about Henry's view of the Ballon d'Or favourites just last week. The two met for an interview with the broadcaster CBS Sports, for whom Henry works, after Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League. "Don't worry about it," Kane had interjected with a smile as Henry explained why he had put Mbappe or Olise ahead of him.

Disrespectful towards fellow presenter Kate Scott? Thierry Henry clears things up

Henry also addressed a joke from Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in London involving fellow presenter Kate Scott, whom he knows well from working together at CBS Sports. Some had misinterpreted it. "Please stop claiming that I was disrespectful towards Kate. I would never do that," Henry made clear.

While introducing the Socrates Awards, named after a former Brazilian international and ultimately presented to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka in recognition of footballers' outstanding humanitarian work, Scott said "Socratis" instead of "Socrates". Henry corrected her, then faced accusations that he had been disrespectful. According to Henry, though, they had rehearsed the gag.

"Kate was in on the joke; you can ask her. She deliberately said Socratis and I was supposed to correct her to Socrates," said the former Arsenal star. "Stop making up stories," Henry concluded.



