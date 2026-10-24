Steve McManaman Predicts the Winner of El Clásico and Backs Mbappé Over Yamal for the Ballon d’Or

Football fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming El Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. In an exclusive interview with 365Scores, former Real Madrid and Liverpool player and renowned football pundit Steve McManaman shared his predictions for the highly anticipated clash.

Speaking to 365Scores about the upcoming Clásico, McManaman said: “I expect us to see a very competitive match because both teams have the quality to win big games.”

He added, discussing the nature of the contest: “It is difficult to confidently predict a winner, but the small details will be decisive in this game, particularly taking the chances that come their way and dealing with the pressure in the key moments of the match.”

Asked about the potential impact of Brazilian star Vinícius Júnior being absent from the Real Madrid lineup, McManaman explained: “Vinícius’s absence would be a major blow because he is a player who can change the course of a game with his exceptional pace and ability in one-on-one situations.”

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He continued, addressing Kylian Mbappé’s ability to compensate for the Brazilian’s absence: “Mbappé has great qualities, of course, but they are completely different players, and you cannot replace everything Vinícius brings simply by putting another player in his place.”

He added: “José Mourinho will have to find the right tactical solution to maintain Real Madrid’s attacking threat in the match.”

Mbappé Over Yamal for the Ballon d’Or

With the Ballon d’Or ceremony just one day away, McManaman was asked to choose between Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal. He made his choice clear, saying: “I would choose Kylian Mbappé. He is a player who can make the difference and score goals in the biggest games, and he has the experience needed to handle the pressure.”

He concluded by praising Barcelona’s young talent: “Lamine Yamal is an extremely talented player and has delivered outstanding performances despite his young age. But if I had to choose between the two right now, I would give my vote to Mbappé.”

McManaman Predicts the El Clásico Score

When asked to predict the result of the biggest fixture in Spanish football, McManaman offered his verdict cautiously.

“I expect Real Madrid to win 3-1, but let’s see what happens, because this match is always unpredictable,” he said.

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