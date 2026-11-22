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Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has issued a stern warning about the state of his former club following their heavy defeat by Liverpool, insisting that the Red Devils are now at risk of being dragged into a relegation battle after their results declined alarmingly and they slipped to a lowly position in the Premier League table.

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Manchester United suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield , and the damage started early. Leny Yoro saw red after just eight minutes, leaving the visitors with ten men for the rest of the game. Liverpool pounced. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the opener from the resulting free kick before Florian Wirtz added a second, and Rio Ngumoha and Víctor Muñoz piled on two more after the break. It made for a brutal start to Mauricio Pochettino's time as Manchester United manager.

In comments reported by English newspaper "The Sun", Schmeichel admitted he fears United could finish the season very low down. With the club now close to the relegation zone, he suggested 10th or 12th place might even be an acceptable outcome.

The former Denmark goalkeeper added: "Honestly, can Manchester United finish 10th or 12th? That would be good. I know it's ridiculous to say that, but we are in the relegation zone."

Defeat at Anfield dropped United to 19th in the Premier League table with 8 points. That leaves them in serious trouble, 20 points behind league leaders Arsenal, even with 27 matches still to play.

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As Schmeichel sees it, United currently look like a side threatened with relegation. He insists the priority must be climbing out of the bottom positions, not chasing European qualification places or restoring the club's status among England's elite.

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The Manchester United legend said: "This team looks like a team that is in danger of relegation, so the aim now has to be avoiding relegation."

Schmeichel accepts it's still too early to pass final judgement on the team's fate. But he warned against performances and results carrying on like this as the second half of the season approaches, insisting March will be a key moment for the teams fighting for survival.

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He continued: "We've all played in the Premier League, so we know we're in November, approaching December. It's not really now, it's when we get to March. If they keep doing this for a long time, I mean, there will be a problem."

For all his criticism, Schmeichel backed Mauricio Pochettino to fix some of the team's problems. He drew the line at the title, though, ruling out the possibility of building a side capable of challenging for the Premier League with the current group of players.

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He added: "But I think, at least, I have confidence that he is capable of correcting those things. He will never be able to build a team that wins the title, not with these players."

Pochettino, for his part, didn't dodge the question when asked whether United could be drawn into a relegation battle. He admitted that's the reality they must deal with right now and urged his players to focus on winning the upcoming matches.

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It leaves United facing a major challenge in the weeks ahead. The problem is no longer just a defeat by traditional rivals Liverpool. It's the league table, and growing concern over whether they can pull clear of the danger zone.