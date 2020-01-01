Stephen Eze: Nigeria defender reveals Coyle’s influence in Jamshedpur FC move

The Nigeria international teamed up with the Men of Steel after departing the Central Stadium Kostanay on Thursday

Stephen Eze has revealed how manager Owen Coyle influenced his move to the side.

The 26-year-old defender completed his transfer to the JRD Tata Sports Complex outfit after successful medicals on Thursday.

The centre-back, who has been handed jersey number 66, has set his target of helping the Men of Steel win as many games as possible.

"Owen Coyle is a top football manager who I have followed since my childhood when he was with , Wanderers and in the English Premier League,” Eze told the club website.

“I look up to him and was elated at the prospects when this opportunity presented. He is clear in his vision and that made my decision easy.

“I have been following the ISL closely and it is one of the most exciting and competitive leagues. I have seen the passion of the fans of Jamshedpur, which is why I’m excited and cannot wait to get started.

“My aim is simple, and it is to win. There have been some exciting signings with the club in the past few weeks and I look forward to working with my teammates and end the season with silverware.”

Coyle has no doubt the towering defender, who has 13 caps for the national team, will add value to his squad.

“Eze will be crucial in making our defence strong. He comes with a solid reputation and representing a World Cup playing nation like Nigeria requires some serious talent," Coyle said.

“His towering personality and unyielding attitude towards the game could make him one of the best centre-backs in the ISL.

“Eze’s presence in the dressing room will be absolutely uplifting for the squad. He is an outstanding young man and a real team player with a huge future for him domestically as well as internationally.”

Eze featured prominently in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ), playing for , , Ifeanyi Ubah and before heading to Europe.

The defender joined Bulgarian First League club Lokomotiv Plovdiv in 2018 and made 57 league appearances for them before signing for Tobol in January, where he did not feature in any competitive games, owing to injury, before leaving the side.

Eze will hope to play his part for Jamshedpur FC when the Indian Super League gets underway.