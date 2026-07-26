Régis Le Bris, the Sunderland manager, has sent a warning message to Xabi Alonso over his desire to sign Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, the Black Cats player.

Xhaka proved a key element in Sunderland finishing seventh in the Premier League last season, driving their qualification for the Europa League. Le Bris insists there is no possibility of the Switzerland international leaving.

Asked about Xhaka in comments carried by the "Daily Mail", the French manager said: "No, this topic is closed".

"He has been very clear about his future," he added. "He loves Sunderland and he wants to stay. He wants to build its future. He is a good and great leader".

The "Daily Mail" reported earlier this month that Sunderland rejected an offer from Chelsea worth £8 million to sign Xhaka, describing it as insulting.

The 33-year-old was drawn to the idea of playing again under Xabi Alonso after a successful spell under him at Bayer Leverkusen. Even so, Xhaka confirmed his commitment to Sunderland after talks with the club.