Saudi club Al-Ahli were dealt a shock blow by one of their own young talents during the mini-clasico against Al-Shabab in the Roshn League.

Al-Ahli travelled to Al-Shabab on Friday at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh for the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Just 66 seconds in, Brazilian striker Ricardo Mathias opened the scoring for Al-Shabab. He pounced on a mistake by Al-Ahli defender Rayan Hamed, robbed him of the ball and slotted it past Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi.

The Brazilian refused to celebrate, though. The goal had come against his parent club Al-Ahli, the side he joined on loan from Al-Shabab last summer.

It was Mathias's third goal for Al-Shabab this season, all in just his fifth appearance, and he added an assist on top.

The 20-year-old had joined Al-Ahli from Brazil's Internacional last winter, but he managed only six first-team appearances without finding the net.

According to Opta, the strike was the fifth fastest in Al-Shabab's Saudi Pro League history, dating back to the 2011-2012 season.

For "the Lions", it was their quickest in the Roshn League since Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo netted against Al-Hilal after 62 seconds in September 2021.

Mathias was far from finished. He then forced the sending off of Al-Ahli goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi in the 22nd minute.

Breaking through from the middle of the pitch, Mathias bore down on Al-Sanbi's goal and drew the Al-Ahli keeper off his line.

The striker fired straight at goal, and Al-Sanbi tried to stop it with his hand despite being outside the penalty area. The referee brandished the red card in his face.

The Dutch coach had no choice but to bring on young goalkeeper Abdullah Abduh, sacrificing defender Rayan Hamed, the man who had gifted Mathias the opener.

With his first touch, Abduh conceded Al-Ahli's second, Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco burying the free-kick awarded after Al-Sanbi's fatal error.

Still Mathias dazzled. He won a penalty that Colombian striker Roger Martinez tucked away for Al-Shabab's third in the 37th minute.

Three minutes into the second half, in the 48th, Mathias grabbed his second and Al-Shabab's fourth, heading home a cross.

Just as he had after the first, the Brazilian declined to celebrate in front of Al-Ahli, the club he is playing for on loan from Al-Shabab until the end of the season.