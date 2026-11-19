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Manchester United supporters were given an unusual glimpse behind the scenes of Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino's first days in charge, after a drone operator managed to film parts of his first training session with the team and posted a 12-minute video on YouTube.

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The episode has raised questions about how private training sessions really are, and whether technical and tactical information could leak out before matches.

Pochettino arrived at the Carrington training centre yesterday, Wednesday 18 November, to formally begin his job as Manchester United coach. He had just wrapped up his commitments with the United States national team, whom he led in their last two matches against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals.

United had announced his appointment on 13 November, with his start date set for the 18th.

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The footage gave supporters a look at part of the session, showing Pochettino and the players split into three groups. The drone filmed from various angles and distances, offering a clear view of the work going on out on the pitch.

According to the BBC, the drone operator posted the video on YouTube alongside explanations answering viewers' questions about whether the filming was legal. He insisted the airspace around Carrington is unrestricted and that he had followed the UK's rules on drone use.

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Responding on the channel that uploaded the video, the operator said: "For the people asking about the legality of it, the airspace is unrestricted, which means anyone can fly over it."

He added: "The drone remained within direct line of sight the whole time and did not fly over anyone or even near anyone, so the flight was completely legal under the UK Civil Aviation Authority's rules governing the use of drones."

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He went on: "The drone carries the required identification markings, and I hold all the necessary licences and civil liability insurance."

And on the question of secrets: "As for leaking team news or tactics, the filming took place half an hour after the start of the coach's first training session, and there are plenty of media outlets present at the site, so this will certainly not be the only footage of the training to be published."

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The drone wasn't the only camera there. Manchester United's official media channel was also on hand to film the session, as part of the regular training and behind-the-scenes content the club puts out.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority's guidance warns about flying drones where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as inside their homes or gardens. Filming in those circumstances, it notes, may breach data protection laws.

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The timing adds to the intrigue. Pochettino has had little time to prepare before his first match, and it's a big one: Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday 22 November.