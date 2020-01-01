‘Spurs can’t repeat Bale mistake with Kane’ – Top signings required if striker is sold, says Robinson

The former Tottenham goalkeeper admits considerable funds will need to be invested “sensibly” if prolific front man is allowed to leave north London

cannot afford a repeat of their Gareth Bale saga if a big-money move is to be sanctioned for Harry Kane, says Paul Robinson.

Back in 2013, Spurs saw their hand forced when it came to the most saleable asset on their books.

With tangible success proving hard to come by, the north London giants were unable to fend off interest in Bale from . A record-breaking deal was done, with a international superstar lured away by the riches on offer elsewhere.

History may be about to repeat itself for Tottenham as prolific frontman Kane is generating exit talk once again, amid ongoing struggles to land major silverware, and it could be that sizeable offers from afar see his head turned.

Robinson concedes that Spurs may have to part with another prized asset, but is looking for them to make more of the funds generated than they did when bidding farewell to Bale.

The former Tottenham goalkeeper has told Football Insider: “It is difficult when a player of that magnitude and that quality says that they want to leave a club, it’s just like with Gareth Bale.

“But the deal has to be right. In the past, Daniel Levy has made sure the deals are right and he has got excellent value for players. The deal would have to be right for everybody and it would have to be a very large sum of money that could be reinvested into the squad.

“The squad needs strengthening. To take Harry out of the equation you would need to reinvest the money very sensibly. You only have to look at Gareth Bale.

“There will be an interesting conversation with Spurs next season if they are not challenging on any front midway through.”

After reluctantly agreeing to part with Bale, Tottenham invested heavily in the likes of Roberto Soldado, Erik Lamela and Paulinho. Little value was found in those deals and a repeat of that situation would need to be avoided if Kane is to be moved on.

The captain has admitted that he may be tempted to explore his options in the near future, with the 26-year-old having reached a stage in his career in which undoubted ability needs to be rewarded with major honours.