'Spurs believe they are good enough to win the league' - Winks backs Tottenham to turn into champions

The England international thinks his side can catch up with their rivals this season and challenge for the Premier League title

Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks believes that Mauricio Pochettino's side have the ability to win the .

Spurs are currently third in the table, sitting six points behind leaders before Saturday's action. Despite that deficit, the international says that there is a belief among the players that they can challenge Liverpool and for the title.

Tottenham enjoyed a run of five consecutive league wins in December, but ended 2018 with a disappointing defeat at home to . Winks feels that Pochettino's side are better than that result and can find themselves at the top of the table in May if they can improve on those performances.

“We believe we’re good enough to win the league, we’ve shown on many occasions that we are," Winks told Football Focus.

“I think there’s been a couple of games here and there that we probably should have won. away and probably Wolves at home are two games that were key for us that we should have won but we didn’t.

“There’s still a long way to go for the rest of the season, there’s a lot of big games to try and win.

“We’re hoping that results go our way from other teams as well. You know, we don’t stop believing so hopefully things can go well for us in the last few games of the season.”

Tottenham take on at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, hoping to end United's winning run since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took temporary charge of the Red Devils.

Pochettino pinpointed Paul Pogba as United's danger man in his pre-match press conference, but feels Solskjaer's side have talent throughout and is wary of just having a plan for negating the World Cup winner.

Article continues below

"When you play in this Premier League every weekend, or every three days as we've been playing in the last few months, always it's about the opponent having a few players that can make the difference," Pochettino said.

"Like last Tuesday it was [Eden] Hazard, and now Pogba. Pogba is a very talented player, a great player of course. But it's not only Pogba or Hazard, there are different players around.

"Of course, they are special players. Manchester United have a great squad with great players with a lot of quality. Of course, we are not going to be only focused on Pogba. We need to be focused on the whole team, not just one player."