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Ousmane DiomandéGetty
Jonathan van Haaster

Translated by

Sporting Portugal land fourth major summer transfer windfall with the sale of Ousmane Diomandé

Transfers
O. Diomande
Sporting CP
Nottingham Forest

Sporting Portugal and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement over the transfer of Ousmane Diomandé, reports transfer market expert David Ornstein of The Athletic. The centre-back will earn the Portuguese club €40 million.

Diomandé is due to fly to England as early as Saturday for his medical. If no issues emerge, the right-footer will sign a five-year contract with Forest.

Standing 1.90 metres tall, Diomandé signed a new Sporting deal at the start of this year through to mid-2030. The club inserted a release clause of €80 million, but are now accepting half that amount.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined Sporting in January 2023 after the club signed him from FC Midtjylland for €7.5 million to €12.5 million. The Danish top club also secured a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the deal.

Still, Sporting are set to make a huge profit on Diomandé. At Forest, he will link up with compatriot and former PSV player Ibrahim Sangaré and is expected to form a back three with Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo dos Santos.

Club Friendlies
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
Liga Portugal
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
Vitoria de Guimaraes crest
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC

Forest had already strengthened earlier this summer, signing holding midfielder Xaver Schlager on a free transfer from RB Leipzig and buying attacking midfielder Gustavo Sá from FC Famalicão for €20 million.

Meanwhile, Diomandé's sale gives Sporting a fourth major transfer windfall this summer, after Geovany Quenda (€50 million, Chelsea), Morten Hjulmand (€40 million, Atlético Madrid) and Francisco Trincão (€40 million, Al-Ahli).

Elsewhere, Alisson Santos, who left permanently for Napoli, brought Sporting another €16.5 million, while Diogo Travassos moved to SC Braga for €5.5 million.

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