Share Follow GOAL on Google

Javier Giraldo, deputy director of the Catalan newspaper Sport, has criticised Jose Mourinho's management of Real Madrid's match against Alaves, which Los Blancos lost 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening in La Liga's 14th round.

Advertisement

Giraldo didn't hold back, arguing that "Mourinho's habit of piling on forwards when things get complicated is an outdated strategy that does not suit a coach of his stature, or a team that aspires to win everything".

Rather than offer more varied tactical solutions, the Portuguese coach simply threw more forwards on from the bench, the writer said.

Read also

The new Congress threatens Infantino's throne: will the Democrats join forces with the Europeans to topple him?

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola insists he will not return to Barcelona and explains the difference between Spain and Germany

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Valencia vs Osasuna ExpressVPN

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona ExpressVPN

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal ExpressVPN

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla ExpressVPN

Espanyol vs Getafe ExpressVPN

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid ExpressVPN

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid ExpressVPN

Osasuna vs Elche ExpressVPN

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid ExpressVPN

Getafe vs Valencia ExpressVPN



















He accepts the approach makes sense at certain moments. But it isn't enough from a coach of Mourinho's stature, a man expected to read an opponent's weaknesses and exploit them.

Then there was what Giraldo called "the Vinicius case". Beyond the three points Madrid had been counting on, he argued, the Alaves match caused collateral damage inside the club, now that "it has become clear the club's fans are tired of the Brazilian's behaviour".

Advertisement

He went further: "The fans now feel that Vinicius cares more about appearances, gestures towards the stands and secondary matters than about what really counts on the pitch... If he were a candidate in an election, his slump in popularity would be the kind that sets off every alarm."

The Santiago Bernabeu crowd delivered their message to the player plainly, Giraldo felt. Their anger was obvious when Mourinho took off Arda Guler and sent on Espi: the stands wanted Vinicius substituted, not the Turkish star.

Advertisement

Madrid did try to get back into the game. But Kylian Mbappe's talent, what the writer described as Espi's miracles and Diomande's dribbling weren't enough to change the result, and set pieces failed to rescue them either.

Bellingham sent off

Giraldo also took aim at the refereeing. Real Madrid were denied a penalty after VAR called the referee over to review his decision, which the writer considered wrong. Jude Bellingham then picked up a second yellow card and was sent off.

Advertisement

The deputy director of Sport believes the incident will feed a feeling long held by a section of Real Madrid's fanbase: that Mourinho and his men take the credit for victories, while referees take the blame for defeats.

Giraldo called that argument "childish and self-defeating", though in his view it has taken root among part of the Real fanbase. He urged Madridistas to "engage in a little self-criticism".

Advertisement

The defeat leaves Los Blancos third in La Liga on 33 points, 3 behind leaders Barcelona, who face Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday in the same round. Atletico Madrid sit second on 34 points.