Former Morocco captain Mehdi Benatia has given his opinion on the final ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, specifically regarding the duo of Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and Barcelona midfielder Rodri.

England's Harry Kane claimed the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career, finishing ahead of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé in second and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal in third.

The former Juventus and Bayern Munich defender reckons Messi's fifth place and Rodri's fourth are both undeserved.

Speaking to the "Foot Mercato" network, Benatia said of Messi: "You spend the whole year in Miami and then finish the season in fifth place? Have European football fans watched Messi more than Olise?".

He added: "It is true that he was outstanding at the World Cup, and the whole team plays for him. All respect to him, he is the same age as us. But how can you tell me that Messi is in fifth place?".

On Rodri, the former Morocco international said: "How can he be in fourth place when he only played four months throughout the season?".







