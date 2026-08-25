"I once tried to bring Edin Dzeko to Munich," Schweinsteiger said as an ARD pundit after FC Schalke's first-round match in the DFB Cup at Hallescher FC (5-2 aet) on Monday evening, recalling Bayern's interest in the striker during his time at VfL Wolfsburg from 2007 to 2011.

Schalke coach Miron Muslic, who had just sat down for an interview, joined in with a smile: "I know, I know the story." Asked by ARD presenter Esther Sedlaczek whether he had heard it from Dzeko himself, Muslic simply replied: "I'd rather not reveal that now."

Schweinsteiger, then a Bayern player, went on: "We definitely wanted to sign him, but unfortunately it didn't work out and Edin didn't come." Dzeko made his international breakthrough at Wolfsburg and, alongside his outstanding strike partner Grafite, fired the Wolves to the Bundesliga title in sensational fashion in 2009. Bayern were left seething.

He did not join Bayern Munich: where did Edin Dzeko move instead?

Rather than join Bayern, Dzeko moved to Manchester City at the start of 2011 for €37 million. After spells at other renowned international clubs such as Roma, Inter Milan, Fenerbahce and Fiorentina, he has been on Schalke's books since January this year. Initially signed only until the end of last season, Dzeko signed a new one-year contract at the start of August and is now expected to deliver important goals for the Royal Blues back in the Bundesliga after promotion.

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On Monday in Halle, the Bosnian showed once again that he still knows exactly where the goal is, even at the age of 40. Brought on just after the hour, Dzeko first made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in the 81st minute. The brave Regionalliga side hit back again and levelled at 2-2 shortly before full time, forcing the Bundesliga newcomers into extra time, where Dzeko took over.

Bastian Schweinsteiger delighted by Edin Dzeko: "Super for the Bundesliga"

First he teed up Moussa Sylla for the renewed lead at 3-2 in the 98th minute, with Schweinsteiger later saying: "The way he sets up the 3-2 ... not many centre-forwards do that, to put it on a plate like that." Junior Adamu then made it 4-2 in first-half stoppage time of extra time. In the 117th minute, Dzeko completed his brace and finally wrapped it up with the goal for the favourites' final 5-2.

"He is a very clear difference-maker," Schweinsteiger continued to rave about Dzeko. "A joy to have such a player [...] With the way he plays football, he is super for the Bundesliga." So far, the Bosnia international has scored eight goals and provided another four in 12 competitive appearances for Schalke, and he is held in the highest regard within the squad. Following that shaky start in the cup, S04 now turn their focus to their first important points in the Bundesliga, with Dzeko and co away at FC Augsburg on Sunday on matchday one.