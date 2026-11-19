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Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has returned to overseeing the Bavarian giants' training sessions after missing the recent international break through illness, and is now ready to resume leading the team from the bench in the Bundesliga clash with Cologne, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday.

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Kompany faced the media at a press conference on Thursday, his first since collapsing in October, opening up about his health and his time away from the team .

Reflecting on the past few weeks, Kompany said, as reported by Bulinews: "I was grateful for the support I received. It was a very difficult period, and it was a new experience for me. Looking back at what happened now, I see that everything went in the best possible way. I received immediate support from the club and the doctors, and I am deeply grateful to them."

He added: "You quickly try to regain your peace of mind, and then you wait for the results of the tests. The process was positive, as all the tests were reassuring. I must stress that I am in very good health. I underwent many examinations, and all of their results came back clear."

He continued: "During that quiet period, you also try to learn and benefit from what happened. I also found it interesting to watch the team from a different angle and to see the way the players and the coaching staff work. I now feel very good, and I am happy to be back with the team."

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The Bayern boss admitted he was already struggling with health problems before the Champions League clash with Arsenal on 21 October. He took his place on the bench regardless, then collapsed at the training ground a few days later.

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Kompany explained: "When we played against Arsenal, I was open about what happened. I was simply ill, and perhaps I did not listen to my body enough. Everything that happened after that was a result of this. I do not want to downplay the seriousness of what I went through, as it was certainly a shock, but it came as a result of me continuing to work even though I genuinely needed rest."

The 40-year-old added: "I feel fine now, but I have been through a long period of treatment and recovery since then."

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Kompany made a point of thanking his coaching staff, above all assistant Aaron Danks, who took charge for five matches while the Belgian was out .

He said: "I hope things return to normal as quickly as possible. I am extremely grateful for the reaction of the club and all the members of the medical team, who were by my side day and night and made great efforts to look after me."

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He continued: "I would also like to thank the members of my coaching staff, who kept working and made sure we drew strength from this moment, in which we showed our resilience. I really enjoyed the Atletico Madrid match, and it was one of the best moments of my coaching career, even though I was not there."

He went on: "We will keep this experience with us, and it will give us strength in the future. We went there without fear, and the team we saw on the pitch was the real Bayern Munich. And tomorrow we will carry on working."

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As for the lessons he had learned, Kompany insisted he'd rather look ahead. He acknowledged that not having the full picture about someone's health can cause worry, but sees what happened as a chance to learn.

He said: "I want to look forward, and of course I understand these questions being asked. The truth is that a person always feels great anxiety when they do not have all the information. We have not suffered a single defeat, and I have just had the longest holiday of my life."

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He concluded: "As a coach, I cannot say that the pressure I face now is greater than what we faced with Burnley in the second division. Things like this can happen to anyone, and you can learn from them. I already said after the Arsenal match that I had not given myself the rest I needed."

Bayern Munich top the Bundesliga with 21 points, ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. In the Champions League, the Bavarians sit 13th in the league phase with 8 points.