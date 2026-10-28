Eyewitnesses cited by Cronica Global, an offshoot of the well-known Spanish newspaper El Espanol, alleged that Nasraoui spat in the face of a female employee at a café at Barcelona airport after an argument. The confrontation turned physical, the publication reported the day after the gala.

Outraged eyewitnesses reportedly stepped in, only for Nasraoui to attack them too. Yamal's father allegedly grabbed a chair to throw at them before airport police intervened. Despite the incident, Nasraoui was allowed to board the plane to London without further trouble.

A jacket allegedly sparked the row. Reports say Nasraoui had left it in a prohibited area and ignored polite requests to move it before shouting at, threatening and spitting at the employee.

If the reports from Spain prove true, they would add to Yamal's father's shady image.

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Lamine Yamal's father has a long list of scandals

After his son came away empty-handed at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2025, as he did a year later, Nasraoui suspected a conspiracy against Yamal. He called Dembele's selection the "greatest moral harm done to a person" and said "Something very strange happened" in the vote. He is also said to have mocked Dembele during that year's ceremony. In December 2025, he provoked Real Betis fans with emphatic gestures, prompting security staff to intervene.

In the summer of 2024, Nasraoui was stabbed and seriously injured after a heated argument with residents in his home neighbourhood of Rocafonda. Someone had reportedly doused him with water from a balcony beforehand, escalating the dispute. In 2023, he was convicted of assault and criminal damage after a physical attack on an election campaign stand belonging to the right-wing populist party VOX.

Nasraoui once attributed his emotional and sometimes violent outbursts to strong medication he was taking because of epilepsy.

On Monday, it was Yamal's uncle Abdul Abdellaoui who took on Nasraoui's role as a sore loser after a Ballon d'Or gala. He had nothing good to say about winner Harry Kane and sharply criticised the decision.

"My nephew was incredible, he was the best player in the world, everyone knows that. If you like football, you go to watch Lamine, not Harry Kane. Because Lamine is young, they always say: 'He has time, he's 19.' And that's why they don't give him the award. With Harry, who has about three days of football left, they say: 'Come on, let's give him the award.' (...)", he said on El Chiringuito TV.

No official source has yet confirmed the incident involving Yamal's father Nasraoui. It is unclear why he was allowed to travel or remain at liberty in light of such an incident. If events did unfold as Cronica Global suggests, he should ordinarily have been banned from flying. Doubts remain.



