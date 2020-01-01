Spartak Moscow unveil Victor Moses jersey number

The former Nigeria international will spend the 2020-21 campaign with the Red-Whites after leaving Stamford Bridge temporarily

Russian Premier League club have handed Victor Moses jersey number 8 for this season.

The 29-year-old teamed up with the Otkritie Arena outfit on a season-long loan from on Thursday with the club having an option to buy him permanently.

Following the completion of his move to the side, the former international has been allocated a shirt number for the campaign.

“The general director of our club, Shamila Gazizov, presented the Nigerian with a red-and-white jersey. Moses has already entered the RPL and will play for Spartak at number 8,” read a statement from the club website.

Moses had previously worn jersey number 11 at , Athletic, , Milan and for the Nigeria national team.

Spartak Moscow will be Moses' sixth spell away from the Stamford Bridge outfit since joining the Blues in 2012 from Wigan.

The former Super Eagles forward had featured for , and before joining Fenerbahce in January 2019.

Moses then cut short his 18-month loan with the Turkish Super Lig side in January 2020 to sign for Inter in an effort to reunite with his former manager Antonio Conte.

Under the Italian tactician, he was also converted to the wing-back role and featured prominently for Chelsea as they won the Premier League.

The forward made 12 league appearances for Inter before returning to Chelsea but manager Frank Lampard revealed he is not part of his plans for the season, so he will now continue his progress in .

Moses could make his debut for Spartak Moscow when they take on Brian Idowu’s Khimki in a Premier League game on Saturday.

The winger made 38 appearances for the Nigeria national team before his retirement from international duty after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 29-year-old was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 in .