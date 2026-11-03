Spain's National Police have opened a homicide inquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of Jesús de Miguel. The Tenerife striker passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest during his side's Spanish second division match against FC Andorra.

Investigators want to determine the details of the violent collision between the player and Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono in the final minutes, and to establish exactly how the striker was injured and taken to hospital before his death.

De Miguel tried to break away on a counter-attack. Owono came off his line to stop the move, the two players collided forcefully, and the Tenerife striker fell to the ground, prompting urgent medical intervention on the pitch.

Medics attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation after the cardiorespiratory arrest, then an ambulance transferred him to the "Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria" University Hospital, where he was admitted to intensive care.

Tenerife initially described their striker's condition as serious but stable. His health deteriorated over the following hours, and the club confirmed his death at 8am on Tuesday after a decline in his neurological condition.

At 30, his death triggered a broad wave of grief across Spanish football. Clubs, players and officials sent their condolences to the family and to Tenerife, while the Royal Spanish Football Federation suspended a number of cup matches in mourning.

The investigation forms part of establishing the causes and circumstances of the incident. It does not in itself accuse the Andorra goalkeeper or establish his responsibility for the player's death. The results of the inquiry and the evidence gathered by police will be decisive in determining what happened.