Spanish newspaper: Barcelona and the referee strangled Betis, and Yamal's participation in the Clasico is scandalous

Barcelona thrashed hosts Real Betis (5-2) yesterday, Saturday, at La Cartuja, in La Liga, but the match sparked controversy over the decisions of referee Ricardo de Burgos, who, in the view of writer Salvador Sostres in the Spanish newspaper "ABC"harmed Betis, particularly after Facundo Bernal was sent off immediately following a clash with Lamine Yamal.

Sostres tore into the referee. He argued the decisions ruined the match, with Bernal's dismissal after the Yamal clash the most contentious moment of all. He also called Vinicius Junior's absence from the Clasico "scandalous" set against the Betis player's ability to take part, even if that might work in favour of Real's coach, Jose Mourinho.

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The writer said: "Abdessamad Ezzalzouli scored Betis's second goal, then a row broke out after the goal, during which De Burgos once again proved that he sheds crocodile tears, having punished the first assault by Lamine Yamal with a yellow card, while punishing Facundo Bernal's response with a red card."

He also pointed to Lo Celso's disallowed goal for Betis, a direct strike from outside the box chalked off for a preceding handball, "in a decision marked by excessive strictness", according to the writer.

He added: "The goal was even more spectacular than Lamine's, and ruling it out was hugely controversial, given the wonderful piece of technique that was wasted because of it. De Burgos must stop insulting football."

Betis, as Sostres described it, became powerless against Barcelona once the impact of the refereeing decisions and bad luck combined against them.

Barca produced a good performance in spells, the writer concluded, but faced more difficulties than they should have. They "will not enjoy the same friendly refereeing in European competition". Yamal, for all the controversy, delivered a wonderful night of football "but his lack of self-control could have cost him his place in the Clasico".



