On Sunday evening, Frenkie de Jong impressed the Spanish media during FC Barcelona's 1-2 victory over Atlético Madrid. The midfielder started on the bench, then played at right-back for the first time in his career after half-time. The Netherlands international passed the test convincingly and earned glowing ratings.

Coach Hansi Flick made the surprising choice of Brian Fariñas at right-back and preferred Marc Bernal in midfield. Giuliano Simeone put Atlético ahead in a difficult first half for Barcelona, prompting Flick to make a change. De Jong replaced Fariñas at half-time and took over at right-back from the 46th minute.

According to ElDesmarque, the positional switch worked extremely well. The Spanish outlet gave De Jong an 8 and said he played at a high level at right-back too. It praised his reliability in defence and midfield and his important part in the comeback.

El Nacional also gave De Jong a 7. The Catalan outlet described him as 'organised' and said he did exactly what was asked of him: rarely give the ball away and bring calm. He maintained that standard when he returned to midfield, according to the outlet.

In its assessment, Cadena SER was similarly impressed. "Partidazo del neerlandés," wrote the Spanish outlet, calling it a great performance by the Dutchman. It also noted that supporters have shown De Jong increasing appreciation since his return from injury.

Mundo Deportivo focused on De Jong's role as a joker in Flick's side. The sports newspaper said he proved his worth in both positions and helped Barcelona retain possession after taking the lead. That helped them keep the match under control.

Having started on the bench, De Jong played his part as Barcelona fought back from behind. Fermín López equalised shortly before half-time, then scored from a Lamine Yamal assist to make it 1-2 in the 66th minute. De Jong was still at right-back, where he remained until the 74th minute. The former Ajax player then moved to his familiar place in midfield.