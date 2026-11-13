Spanish federation hands Jesús Owono maximum ban for fatal foul on Jesús de Miguel

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The Spanish football federation have suspended Jesús Owono for 12 matches over the foul that led to the death of Spanish striker Jesús de Miguel.

On Monday 2 November, Tenerife and Andorra met in LaLiga 2.

Both teams had already had a player sent off and the score was 2-2 when De Miguel was sent through with a high ball in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono came out to meet him.

Near the halfway line, Owono could not use his hands. He tried to kick the ball clear instead, but struck the 30-year-old De Miguel hard on the head.

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After several minutes of treatment, De Miguel was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital. Spanish media report that he also suffered a cardiac arrest, after which resuscitation restored his heartbeat.

De Miguel's condition appeared to stabilise on Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, Tenerife announced that it had worsened. Shortly afterwards, the Spanish striker died as a result of the foul.

The Spanish federation have now suspended Owono for 12 matches, the maximum they could impose for a foul. Police are still investigating whether Owono can also be prosecuted.

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Owono issued a statement last Wednesday. "These are the most difficult days of my life. I find it hard to find the right words, and it is very difficult for me to comprehend what has happened. I feel immense pain at the loss of Jesús. My thoughts are with him, his family and everyone who loved him."

"I know that many matters will arise. I will face everything that comes my way with the utmost respect. At the moment, I honestly cannot think of anything other than Jesús and the pain we are all experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesús."