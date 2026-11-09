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Paderborn goalkeeper Nahuel Noll could play for either Germany or Spain. If an invitation came, he wouldn't hesitate for long.

Speaking to Jochen Breyer on ZDF's Aktuellen Sportstudio, the Bundesliga newcomers' on-loan goalkeeper said he could certainly imagine switching to the Spanish federation.

"I would be very pleased," Noll said when asked whether Luis de la Fuente, coach of the Spanish national team, might contact him and call him up for a training camp. He would accept an invitation.

The 23-year-old is under contract at TSG Hoffenheim and is playing for Paderborn on loan this season. He has made seven appearances for Germany's youth teams (U19 & U20), but has not yet received a senior call-up.

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Born in Munich, Noll is also eligible to play for Furia Roja through his Spanish-born mother. He speaks the language fluently, but neither Spain nor the DFB have invited him to join their senior sides. Noll explained that, in principle, playing for a national team one day was your "greatest wish".

The goalkeeper has been one of Paderborn's undisputed key players this season. His strong performances have helped SC to a respectable 13th in the table, four points clear of the automatic relegation places.

Next season, Noll could return to his parent club Hoffenheim, where first-choice goalkeeper Oliver Baumann's time may be drawing to a close. But he said he could only imagine a permanent return "if I play".