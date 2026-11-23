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Spain's Under-17 side claimed a historic 15-0 win over Fiji to book their place in the round of 32 at the World Cup in Qatar, after their players produced an exceptional attacking display led by Rafa Cruz, who scored five goals.

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David Cubillo's side booked their place in the next round by thrashing Fiji in their second group game.

Several Spanish talents shone. Rafa Cruz helped himself to five goals, while Trujillano and Roberto Tomás netted three apiece.

Cubillo used the game to ring the changes, handing chances to several players who had come off the bench against China in the opening match.

Some kept their starting places, most notably Holmes, Kompany and Roberto Tomás, while others got the chance to feature in the starting XI.

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Rafa Cruz made the game his own from the opening minutes. He scored twice inside 10 minutes, both precise right-footed strikes.

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Roberto Tomás added a third in the 12th minute, before the Barcelona player returned to score two more and complete his hat-trick, while Cruz and Trujillano kept extending the lead.

Spain weren't done there. They finished the first half with a commanding lead after Trujillano added two goals, Roberto Tomás completed his hat-trick and Kompany scored another.

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After the break, Spain kept pushing, chasing the record for the biggest win in the tournament's history. Morocco hold it after beating New Caledonia 16-0 at the previous edition.

Yeremaya, who arrived at the tournament carrying an injury, returned to action in the second half, while Trujillano completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

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Jorge Domínguez struck twice from corners and Rafa Cruz took his tally to five with two more, before Yeremaya found the net in the 80th minute.

It's the biggest win in Spain's history at this age group: 15 goals without reply.

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Next up is Morocco on Thursday, in an eagerly awaited clash to decide who top the group. Both sides have already secured qualification for the next round.