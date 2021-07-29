Sowah: Ghanaian winger focused on proving his worth at Leicester City

The attacker talks about pre-season with The Foxes as he looks to make an impression on Brendan Rodgers

Ghanaian attacker Kamal Sowah is determined to play his way into Leicester City’s first team set-up.

After signing for The Foxes in January 2018, the 21-year-old has had to spend all his time away on loan at Belgian side Leuven, owing to a lack of opportunity at King Power Stadium.

He has returned to Leicester as the new season beckons, with hopes of securing a stay this time around.

“I think the quality, it's really high. Everyone is fighting for this opportunity to get into the team. Everyone wants to [impress] the manager, so you have to be able to show what you have,” Sowah told LCFC TV.

“I think I've seen a lot of good qualities. Everybody is showing really great qualities on the training ground. So, that is one of the things you always want from the first team players, especially when you come to first team football.

“You always need to show quality. The intensity has to be really high - that's something I've really noticed in the first team so far. For me, I think I've been doing okay. I've been working so hard to be able to show everyone because it's been a long time I've been in Leicester.

“So, everyone is watching to know where I've been and what I've got so I'm trying my best on the training ground.”

Sowah has already taken a giant step in his quest, making his first team debut for Leicester in a pre-season fixture against Burton Albion on Saturday.

On Wednesday, he made his second appearance, once again coming on at half-time in a defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

“I'm feeling great, especially coming back to Leicester. It's been a long time for me coming back here for me to get minutes with the first team,” said the winger.

“It's always a great thing being able to be on the pitch, getting 45 minutes under my belt. That's always the feeling - after a long holiday, you're always going to get back your fitness, really good fitness, so that's really great for me to get it back.”

Having rejected his first Ghana call-up in March, Sowah is expected to be handed a second Black Stars opportunity when they face Ethiopia and South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.