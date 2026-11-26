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Salvatore Soviero, a former goalkeeper born in 1973 and now Enna manager, has spoken to the Corriere della Sera about controversial incidents from his career, which lasted from 1990 to 2010. He became known for his outbursts and fights on the pitch.

You were involved in plenty of incidents on the pitch. Is there one you regret?

"The offensive gesture towards Del Piero. It was Reggina-Juventus on 6 November 2004, my Serie A debut. I ruined a wonderful memory with an insult I could have avoided."

You touched your ear while addressing Del Piero and were accused of homophobia.

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"Today I'd be arrested for what I did on the pitch. Alex burst out laughing, but it's a gesture I'm ashamed of. It's the only thing I wouldn't do again in 20 years of my career."

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You made your Serie A debut in that Reggina-Juventus match after serving a five-month ban for the notorious brawl in Messina-Venezia.

"I've always taken responsibility for my actions. I didn't think much, I just acted. I was sent off in that match and the opposition bench were insulting me. So I went over and beat them all up."

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You were on your own against at least 15 people.

"They were shouting: 'You've been relegated, idiot, get off the pitch.' Punches, knees, shoves. There was a headbutt too. I'd have knocked anyone down. They provoked that brawl, they shouldn't have goaded me. Now, as a father, I know I was wrong. But I did it and there's no going back."

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Toni still remembers the time you grabbed him by the neck.

"I was at Venezia, he was at Palermo. He thought his size would frighten me. We exchanged words throughout the match, and when he tried to come near me, I grabbed him by the neck and told him to behave himself."

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How do you react now if one of your players gets into a fight on the pitch?

"I sort everything out in the dressing room, my way."