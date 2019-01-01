Lemina: Monaco target nearing Southampton exit door - Hasenhuttl
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed Mario Lemina's latest situation amid interest from Monaco.
Lemina clearly appears to be out of the Austrian manager's plans for the 2019-20 campaign after he was dropped from their pre-season tour.
After expressing his desire to leave St Mary's Stadium this summer, the former Juventus midfielder failed to secure a move to another Premier League club before the transfer window closed but Monaco are reportedly keen on signing him.
In Thursday's press conference, Hasenhuttl admitted Lemina is one of the players set to leave before the September 2 European transfer deadline.
"He's one of the guys [likely to leave]. There are a few options for him and it's especially important that this personality is coming to a clear finish," Hasenhuttl said, as reported on Sky Sports.
"We will have a look at what happens but it is an option that he leaves us in this transfer period."
Lemina has missed Southampton's first two Premier League games and he is most likely to miss the team's trip to Brighton for Saturday's league fixture.