South Africa early favourites as Caf searches for Women's Champions League host

Safa are early bidders in the race for the inaugural women's club championship on the African continent

The Confederation of Africa Football has commenced the search for a host of the inaugural Women's Champions League later this year, with South Africa among the early favourites.

The continent's football body announced the opening of the hosting rights bid on Thursday, March 4, for the maiden edition of the competition to be held in or before December.

The decision to inaugurate the Women’s Champions League came in 2019 before the approval in June 2020 at a Caf Executive Meeting.

In a statement, Caf said: "Caf has opened the bidding process for the country that will host the inaugural Total Caf Women's Champions League 2021.

"The Total Caf Women's Champions League 2021 competition will be organized during the period of October, November or December each year as per resolution of the Caf Executive Committee.

"Seven teams will qualify for the final tournament through qualifiers organized by the zonal unions in addition to the champion club from the host country who gains automatic qualification.

"National Associations are requested to present their bidding files containing the stadiums (two stadiums are required) and training facilities (four training sites at least), accommodation plans (that can host the eight teams), in addition to the official government guarantee. Closing date is 31 March 2021."

In September, South Africa expressed an interest to stage the competition, having previously hosted the Africa Women's Cup of Nations on three ocassions.

Confirming their interest, Safa president Danny Jordaan believes hosting the competition will provide further incentive for the domestic Safa Women’s Premier Football League teams.

‘’With most of our Banyana Banyana players playing overseas, South Africa will be looking to qualify for their second consecutive Fifa World Cup in 2023 after the France 2019 expedition," Jordaan said.

"These are exciting times for women’s football, not only in South Africa but on the continent."

Besides South Africa, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea are two other countries expected to join the race after their failed Awcon 2022 bids.

The winning bid will be revealed by Caf's Executive Committee following the closure of the bidding deadline set for for March 31.