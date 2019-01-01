Sounders defender Torres hit with ten-game ban for drug violation

The Panama international has also been fined 20 per cent of his annual salary after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance

defender Ramon Torres has been hit with a ten-game ban and fined 20 per cent of his annual salary after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The 33-year-old international is also banned from participating in team training sessions or team events, with the exception of rehabilitation from an injury.

He will be unavailable for coach Brian Schmetzer until the Sounders' clash with on September 29.

More to follow.