Soucek ‘not going anywhere’ amid Man Utd rumours as West Ham coach Pearce shrugs off speculation

The Hammers are aware that they have a much sought-after asset on their hands, but have no intention of parting with a Czech midfielder any time soon

Tomas Soucek’s exploits for West Ham and the Czech Republic are reported to have seen admiring glances cast in his direction by Manchester United, but Hammers coach Stuart Pearce says the in-form midfielder is “not going anywhere”.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a standout 2020-21 campaign in the Premier League, with nine goals recorded through 29 appearances for David Moyes’ European-chasing outfit.

A first international hat-trick has also been netted in 2022 World Cup qualifying, allowing Soucek’s stock to continue rising and for more transfer speculation to rage around him.

What has been said?

Pearce has sought to quash the rumours before they get out of hand, telling talkSPORT of Soucek: “No, he’s happy here and he’s not going anywhere, that’s for sure.

“He’s been brilliant here, I’ve got to say. Dave brought him into the club in January of last season and since then he’s just been brilliant.

“He’s got a wonderful attitude to work, on his days off he comes in to work, he’s just really an absolute pleasure to work with.

“As a man he is top quality. He and [Vladimir] Coufal, the two Czech boys, they’ve both been brilliant.

“And Tomas can be a handful, too. England will face Czech Republic in the [Euro 2020] group stages and his ability in both boxes is very, very good.”

How much did West Ham spend on Soucek?

Moyes initially put a loan agreement in place with Slavia Prague, but saw enough through 13 appearances to suggest that Soucek was worth keeping around.

West Ham subsequently pushed through a permanent deal, with considerable value now being found in a transfer that was worth around £19 million ($26m).

Who else is generating transfer talk at West Ham?

Having struck gold with Soucek in January 2020, the Hammers repeated the trick a year on when prising Jesse Lingard away from Manchester United.

He is another that arrived at the London Stadium on a short-term loan agreement, but the expectation is that Moyes will look to push through another deal in the summer for a player that has forced his way back into the England fold.

Pearce added on the 28-year-old playmaker, who has registered five goals and two assists for West Ham: “I’m delighted Jesse is back in the England squad.

“When he first joined us at West Ham I asked him if he had aspirations for England, he said he did and he’s convinced me, his form has been brilliant.

“Jesse is really good, he’s been brilliant. He’s got a lovely, bubbly personality on the pitch, he’s full of energy.

“And more importantly it’s his game time, when he’s getting game time he’s a really good player.

“West Ham has been good for him and he’s been good for West Ham, it’s fair to say.”

