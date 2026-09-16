Barcelona rewrote the record books after crushing Racing Santander, extending a flawless start to the season.

Barca fired seven goals past their guests and conceded just two at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday evening, in the sixth round of the Spanish league.

Six matches, six wins. Add the victory over Dutch side Feyenoord in the Champions League and the picture sharpens: seven games, seven wins, 33 goals, 28 of them in La Liga alone.

A historic start

No team in the history of the Spanish league has ever paired a perfect opening six matches with 28 goals or more, according to a statistic from the reliable "MisterChip" account.

Sevilla came closest. Under coach Pepe Brand, they netted 32 goals across their first six rounds in the 1940-1941 season, but managed only four wins from those matches.

33 goals after 7 matches

The record-breaking did not stop at the league. French outlet "Stats du Foot" noted that Barcelona scored 33 goals in their first seven official fixtures this season, the first time the club has hit that mark since the post-war period.

"MisterChip" then dug out an even rarer figure. Counting all official competitions, Barcelona had not opened a season with seven straight wins and 33 goals or more for 111 years.

You have to go back to the 1915-1916 season for the last such start, when Barcelona reeled off seven consecutive victories under coach Jack Greenwell and scored 44 goals.

Flick enters the history books

This blistering run bears the fingerprints of Hansi Flick. The German coach has won 95 of his 124 official matches in charge, a 77% success rate.

That figure hands Flick the best winning record of any Barcelona coach this century, according to "Stats du Foot", edging out Luis Enrique on 76%.

3 penalties in a single match

The Racing clash threw up another oddity. Barcelona were awarded three penalties in a single Spanish league match.

According to "MisterChip", it has happened only three times before in the club's history, and all at Barcelona's own ground: against Sabadell in 1944, Osasuna in 1994 and Sporting Gijon in 2016.