A press report on Sunday revealed the mood inside Real Madrid after the details of Kylian Mbappe's injury became official.

Real Madrid released an official statement on Saturday evening confirming the injury to their France forward.

The club wrote on their official website: "Following the examinations undergone by our player Kylian Mbappe by the club's medical services, he has been diagnosed with an overstretching of the posterior capsule of his left knee."

He will be sidelined for 10 to 12 days. That rules him out of France's three remaining matches: two against Belgium and one against Italy.

It's a blow for Zinedine Zidane and his staff, who regard the forward as an indispensable figure.

Real Madrid's board, though, seem content with such a minor setback. The striker will get the chance to rest and prepare for the return of club football, with a big game against Villarreal waiting for Jose Mourinho's men.

According to the newspaper "AS", the decision-makers at the Bernabeu had been deeply worried. They had braced themselves for their number 10 to be out for several weeks, and their initial expectations were extremely pessimistic.

The paper even described a "positive shock" running through Real Madrid after a diagnosis they viewed as hugely encouraging.

Some in the club's offices were reportedly on the verge of celebrating. Real Madrid face a punishing schedule after the international break, with five matches in fifteen days against strong opposition: Villarreal, Roma, Sevilla, Leipzig, then the Clasico against Barcelona.

Mourinho knows he'll need something exceptional from Mbappe. Without it, he risks a genuine crisis.