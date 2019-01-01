Solskjaer says De Gea has focus back on football after finally signing Man Utd contract

The Spanish custodian has been below his best form for some time at Old Trafford but with issues off the field resolved, his boss hopes he can improve

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes David de Gea has done away with distractions and regained focus after signing a long-term contract extension with .

Star goalkeeper De Gea ended speculation over his future when he put pen to paper on a fresh four-year deal on Monday.

Long-running negotiations dragged into the new season and kept potential suitors interested but Solskjaer grew increasingly confident of tying down the international.

The United manager now expects to see the best of De Gea following a significant dip in his form last term.

"Most of the time we get to keep the ones we want to keep," said Solskjaer.

"The more I got to listen and speak to David, I was pretty confident we were going to make it.

"David is delighted. I think you could see by his performance [in the Premier League win] against Leicester that he had made up his mind. You could see the focus in his eyes again.

"You do feel very secure with a focused David behind you.

"He's really worked hard this season. He's still young. Edwin [van der Sar] signed for us when he was 35, so I'm sure David will be part of a successful United team."



De Gea will be rested when the Red Devils commence their campaign at home to Kazakhstani champions Astana on Thursday.

Sergio Romero is to replace the 28-year-old in goal with Fred, Axel Tuanzebe and Mason Greenwood to join him in the starting XI.

Article continues below

It will be a second senior competitive start for teenager Greenwood, a talent held in high esteem by Solskjaer. The United boss, renowned for his goalscoring instincts as a player, says Greenwood is 'one of the best' finishers he has seen in his footballing career.

Following the Astana game, United return to domestic action with a trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

United have been boosted ahead of the week's fixtures with the news that Swedish defender Victor Lindelof has signed a new five-year contract at the club.