Solskjaer reveals Lukaku is an injury doubt for FA Cup quarterfinal against Wolves

Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt for 's trip to Wolves in the quarterfinals this weekend, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Belgian striker has been in scintillating form for the Red Devils over the last month, scoring six goals in his last four appearances across all competitions.

United have enjoyed a resurgence in 2019 under the stewardship of caretaker boss Solskjaer, winning 14 of his 18 matches in charge.

Their momentum was stalled somewhat last weekend though, as Arsenal managed to end the Norweigian's unbeaten Premier League record with a 2-0 win at Emirates Stadium.

Lukaku started that match and he was expected to retain his place in United's line up at Molineux on Saturday, but Solskjaer has revealed a foot injury may see him sidelined.

Ole gave an update on Lukaku's fitness in a press conference on Friday: "He's had a sore foot this week so we'll assess him. Phil Jones is back, Martial's fit, Lingard's been training, Herrera's been training. We'll have to assess who's match-fit."

