Solskjær reiterates Ighalo's importance at Manchester United

The 31-year-old has sparingly featured for the Red Devils in the current campaign but his boss has revealed he remains a key part of his side

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has reiterated Odion Ighalo’s importance for the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old has been struggling for game time in the 2020-21 campaign despite his eye-catching performances in his debut season with the Red Devils.

The forward scored five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions last season to become the toast of the club fans.

His fine displays earned him a loan extension at the Old Trafford until January 2021 after teaming up with the side from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo has, however, featured in three games in all competitions in the current campaign involving 207 minutes.

The forward is behind Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in the pecking order and the Red Devils also recently bolstered their attack with the signing of Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint- Germain.

Despite the limited game time, the Norwegian tactician has assured the former international of his future with the side.

“I think, as a team and club, we always want to get players in,” Solskjær said in a press conference.

“I think Edinson coming in will try and do that to the Premier League, and we’ll give him time to adapt to this team and to get his sharpness and fitness back.

“We’ve had some very good performances from Odion and he is still a very important part of this squad.”

Ighalo will hope to play a part for Manchester United when they take on PSG in Tuesday’s game.

The forward had previously featured for , , Lyn and Changchun Yatai before he teamed up with Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo had 35 caps and 16 goals for Nigeria before his retirement from international duty after helping the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 in .