Sol Bamba: Middlesbrough sign ex-Cardiff City star

After winning the fight against cancer, the former Cote d’Ivoire international will continue his career at the Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Sol Bamba from Cardiff City, who has been declared cancer-free.

The defender has been out of action since January following his chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

However, the 36-year-old will continue his career at the Riverside Stadium having been handed a one-year contract as a player-coach.

“Former Leeds United and Cardiff City captain Sol Bamba has officially joined the club,” a statement from the English Championship website read.

“Sol has signed a one-year contract and while he has joined as a player subject to international clearance being received, he will also be working with our Academy youngsters.

“The 36-year-old, who represented Ivory Coast at two World Cups, initially joined up with the club to work on his fitness after his release by Cardiff at the end of last season, but he has impressed at Rockliffe, both on and off the training pitches.”

This move will see the African reunite with coach Neil Warnock, who was his manager at Leeds and Cardiff City.

“Initially Sol had asked if he could come and train with us, and I was more than happy. He’s a great lad to have around,” Warnock weighed in on Bamba’s move.

"When we were away in Cornwall he was at Rockliffe and helped with the U23s and U18s, and everyone was really impressed with him.

“I have to be honest; I didn’t expect him to look as sharp as he has done after everything he's been through, but he’s done remarkably well.

"At the moment, the priority for him is to concentrate on his fitness and being in the squad, but we want him to be involved with the U23s as well. I feel he's just the type of person we need to be involved with that age group.

“He has bags of experience and he will be a real asset for us both on and off the pitch. I'm delighted to have him on board."

It is noteworthy that Bamba was a member of Cardiff’s promotion-winning squad in 2018.

Having garnered over 400 career appearances, he is expected to bring his experience to Boro as they chase a return to the English elite division.