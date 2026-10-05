Jürgen Klopp had already said plenty before his debut as Germany coach. About what a great honour he considers the post to be. About wanting to restore the national pride lost in Germany. About how his mission will take time, but will surely, absolutely surely lead to success. Also about the media, whose fundamental role as neutral reporters he apparently has not entirely understood. Klopp was far less specific, however, about his personnel plans for the Germany team, saying that for now he first wanted to form his own impression of all the players.

On the goalkeeping issue at least, Klopp did take a stance after Manuel Neuer's retirement by declaring Marc-Andre ter Stegen the number one "for the moment". After the first four matches, that status may already be under threat again. The 34-year-old did shine with superb reflexes in the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, but he also showed glaring weaknesses in commanding his penalty area and in his passing.

While Ter Stegen is not a loser after this display, Jonas Urbig emerged as the clear winner. The 23-year-old was the only goalkeeper to get two appearances. Against Serbia (2-0) and in Greece (0-0), Urbig made a more stable overall impression than ter Stegen had before him, kept two clean sheets and on Sunday evening produced a spectacular save from Georgios Masouras' header. If he really were to develop into Germany's first-choice goalkeeper, it would create a curious situation, because at Bayern Munich Urbig is still only Neuer's understudy.

IMAGO

Philipp Treu could solve an eternal problem position

Debutant Philipp Treu is the biggest winner of Klopp's first international break. The 25-year-old right-back from SC Freiburg was the only professional to make three starts and delivered an all-round convincing display. Klopp may well have found the solution to German football's eternal problem position.

At centre-back, the two established figures Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck are under pressure. Yann Aurel Bisseck (25) and Malick Thiaw (25) can count themselves genuine winners after strong displays. With his robust tackling, Bisseck was the only German bright spot in the 1-0 home defeat to Greece. Thiaw particularly impressed in the final two matches with his vertical passing in the build-up.

Only Finn Jeltsch comes away as a minor loser. Klopp had surprisingly lavished the 20-year-old VfB Stuttgart centre-back with praise at his squad announcement press conference, but then did not use him at all. Apart from Jeltsch, only Max Rosenfelder, Felix Keidel and Ridle Baku among the fit outfield players were left without a single minute of action.

Nathaniel Brown also comes out of the international break as a loser. After his Germany breakthrough at the World Cup and the subsequent €50 million move to Bayern Munich, the 23-year-old's rapid rise has for the time being been halted. Brown started the first two matches, but failed to convince. His advantage: Klopp's alternatives Maximilian Mittelstädt and David Raum played slightly better, but did not make any genuine case for themselves either. The battle for the place now seems open again, however.

IMAGO

Joshua Kimmich is the biggest loser of the international break

For Joshua Kimmich, Klopp's first international break could hardly have gone much worse. The starting position for the 31-year-old had looked extremely promising. Klopp initially confirmed Kimmich as captain and moved him from right-back into central midfield. Kimmich was decent as a lone holding midfielder in Klopp's 4-3-3 system against the Netherlands, but then turned in an unfortunate display in the defeat to Greece. Although he understandably wanted to stay with the team as captain, Kimmich had to depart as planned.

Rather than strengthening Kimmich, Klopp fuelled the debate around his captain, which had already begun to flare up, with flippant remarks ("I can say this to Jo: the more often you ask, the less likely you are to get what you want."). Added to that: with Alexander Pavlovic in Kimmich's role as the deep-lying No 6 and Tom Bischof and Florian Wirtz (three clear winners), the Germany team played far more attractively against Serbia and in Greece than before. Suddenly, the captain is no longer beyond dispute.

Alongside him in the first two matches, Kimmich's midfield partner must also feel like a loser. Felix Nmecha did score a goal against the Netherlands, but once again showed major weaknesses in his defensive play. Also a loser, albeit through no fault of his own, is Jamal Musiala. After recently finding form again at Bayern Munich, Musiala was actually supposed to start against the Netherlands, but was injured in the warm-up and therefore missed the chance to present himself to the new Germany coach. Klopp seems to see Musiala, like the now flourishing Wirtz, in the half-spaces in midfield, but the competition there is likely to be especially fierce because of the wealth of high-class candidates.

By contrast, Bambase Conte is a minor winner. The 23-year-old debutant from TSG Hoffenheim made three appearances as one of only five players and Klopp explicitly praised him above all for his pressing. And everyone knows: Klopp likes pressing.

IMAGO

Germany team: several winners were not even in the squad

Out on the attacking flanks, Klopp tested five different players in the starting line-up. By far the best impression came from Derry Scherhant. Both against Serbia and in Greece, the 23-year-old from SC Freiburg was a constant livewire, the only shortcoming was his lack of precision with crosses and shots. The losers here are probably the biggest hopes for the future. The 18-year-old Lennart Karl and the 20-year-old Said El Mala were both surprisingly given only brief outings and made little impact.

Up front, none of the nominated quartet of Kai Havertz, Younes Ebnoutalib, Jonathan Burkardt and Nick Woltemade convinced, in the end they all left the Germany team goalless and as losers. The winners, by contrast, are those who were not there at all. The two exciting Under-21 strikers Paris Brunner and Nicolo Tresoldi, but also the crowd favourite Deniz Undav, ignored by Klopp this time.