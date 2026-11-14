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Manchester United have completed the signing of young English striker Tyler Adjei, aged 16, from Reading, as part of the club's efforts to bolster their youth teams with talents on whom they are betting to develop and reach the first team.

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The player joined Darren Fletcher's under-18 side after attracting interest from other clubs, before United sealed the deal and officially registered his name this week.

"The Athletic" broke the news, citing sources familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity to preserve relationships. Adjei was registered as a Manchester United player this week after completing his transfer from Reading.

Those sources say the player can fill all three positions in the front line, but the club signed him to play as an out-and-out striker, the number 9 role.

Several clubs had chased Adjei before he settled on Manchester United, where he begins his journey with the under-18s under Darren Fletcher.

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His arrival fits the club's approach of recruiting promising talents early and developing them within its system, ready to hand them a chance to climb higher as their technical and physical development allows.

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One source gave The Athletic a glowing verdict on the new striker. He is physically sharp already, with plenty of room to grow given his age.

The same source praised the quality of his movement on the pitch, his good temperament, his positive mentality and behaviour, and the energy he brings to training. Those are the elements that turned heads.

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The assessment did not shy away from his weaknesses, either. Like any player his age, Adjei has a long road ahead of him technically.

All of which tells you Manchester United see the deal as an investment in raw talent that needs time and work, not a signing ready to walk into the first team, especially so early in his career.

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Young signings have become central to United's policy, a strategy the club is pleased with after its results over the summer window.

United believe they offer a clear pathway for rising talents to push towards the first team, developing in an environment built on attacking, dynamic football that gives players the chance to chase their potential and reach the top.

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That list of young signings includes Kareem Kassem, the 17-year-old attacking midfielder who moved from Manchester City, and David Ezzy, the midfielder known for his strength in running. Both have settled well. The club also signed Isaac Cundy, the winger arriving from Liverpool.