Bayern Munich's press conference ahead of their friendly against South Korea's Jeju SK took an unusual turn. A translation problem forced coach Vincent Kompany to step in as interpreter for his South Korean defender Minjae Kim.

The mix-up unfolded at the conference held during the team's Asian tour. The official translator explained he could not translate questions from German into Korean or English, only from English into Korean. So Kompany translated the German questions into English himself so that Kim could answer.

Kim addressed the competition at centre-back with Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah. "The competition at Bayern Munich is strong every season, and I'm happy to compete with them," he said. "We have a great relationship and I learn a lot from them, so I feel completely satisfied."

The South Korean defender also dismissed rumours linking him with a departure from the Bavarian club. "I'm extremely happy at Bayern Munich. I gave everything I had in every match, and I hope to get bigger opportunities this season and to continue my journey with the team."

Kompany, for his part, praised his player. "Minjae always gives his utmost in training and matches, and he had an outstanding season. I don't care about ranking defenders or their order, but about what they offer on the pitch, and I want to see this competitive spirit in every position."

Another amusing moment came when Kompany jokingly questioned the accuracy of the translation. He was answering about his impressions after attending a match in the Korean league, and carried on with his remarks amid laughter, according to the German newspaper "Bild".

Celebrations closed the event. Organisers presented Kompany and Kim with a cake shaped like a football pitch, bearing the logos of Bayern Munich and Jeju SK and the date of the match. The pair took commemorative photos alongside the Korean team's coach Sergio Costa and goalkeeper Dongjun Kim, capping a press conference marked by an unconventional atmosphere.