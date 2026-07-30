Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have started the hunt for a new coach to replace Germany's Matthias Jaissle, who is closing in on the Newcastle United job. The Netherlands' Arne Slot has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take charge of the Asian champions.

According to talkSPORT, Slot has made the shortlist as Al-Ahli chase a coach with serious European pedigree for the next chapter.

Reports say Jaissle handed in his resignation and moved close to a switch to Newcastle after Eddie Howe called time on his post following five years with the Magpies. That opened the door for Al-Ahli to hunt for a replacement.

Jaissle arrived at Al-Ahli in 2023 from Austria's Red Bull Salzburg and delivered outstanding results. He took charge of 138 matches, won 92 of them and lifted the AFC Champions League Elite title in two successive seasons.

Slot back in the frame

Arne Slot sits among the most prominent names on Al-Ahli's table. He has been available since leaving Liverpool last May, ending more than two seasons in which he steered the club to the 2025 Premier League title.

Several offers landed over recent months, including one from Fulham, but the Dutchman chose not to return to the dugout before the London club moved for Alvaro Arbeloa.

Milan also linked Slot's name before the Italians appointed Ruben Amorim, and he was touted for the Netherlands job too. Yet he remains without a club.

Vitor Pereira among the options

Al-Ahli's interest stretches beyond Slot. The club have also placed Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira on the shortlist, drawn to his previous experience in the Saudi league.

No official talks have taken place with Pereira so far, according to the report, but he remains one of the options being pushed strongly.

The 58-year-old knows Saudi Arabia well from his time at Al-Shabab, and he coached Al-Ahli back in 2013 before stints at Wolverhampton and then Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Pereira left Nottingham Forest at the start of this July despite keeping the side in the Premier League and reaching the Europa League semi-final. He is now free to return to coaching.

Al-Ahli moving quickly

Saudi media figure Walid Saeed revealed that Al-Ahli's board have already opened official talks with several coaches to find Jaissle's successor.

The current list runs to five names, including a German coach, he explained, with negotiations still ongoing to settle who will lead the team next season.